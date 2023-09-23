Heavy rains lash parts of northern Telangana; Met dept puts out alert

Hyderabad After a dry spell in the last 10 days, several parts of northern Telangana witnessed heavy to very heavy rains in a span of 12 hours till Friday morning, even as the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, sounded a yellow alert of moderate to heavy rains. An IMD bulletin said moderate to heavy rains are expected at several districts in northern Telangana in the next two days. (AFP)

According to a bulletin from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall of 141.3 mm was witnessed at Parvathagiri in Warangal district till 8 am on Friday, followed by 126.3 mm at Parkal in Hanamkonda district, 121.5 mm at Nekkonda in Warangal district, 115.5 mm at Dharmasagar in Hanamkonda district, 114.3 mm at Sirpur (T) in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5mm was recorded in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Hanumakonda, Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts and moderate rainfall of 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm was received in many other parts of the state.

In Hyderabad, there was a surprise and sudden downpour overnight, starting from midnight to 4 am, leaving several low-lying areas of the city submerged and resulting in waterlogging in many places.

According to the TSDPS bulletin, Jubilee Hills area experienced the maximum rainfall of 70.3 mm in a span of six hours overnight, followed by Banjara Hills with 67.3 mm and Mehdipatnam with 65.5 mm. Nampally recorded 63.8 mm of rain, while Mondamarket also received 63.8 mm, and Asifnagar saw 60 mm of rainfall.

However, the heavy rains did not cause traffic disruption since the rain fury subsided by 6 am. However, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation authorities reported that there were as many as 35 complaints of waterlogging and fall of trees at different places in the city.

