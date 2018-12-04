Ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur acquitted in daughter’s murder case by high court

A Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday acquitted former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief, Bibi Jagir Kaur in her daughter’s mysterious death case.

Jagir Kaur had been awarded five years’ imprisonment by a Patiala Special Court in 2012 holding her guilty of forceful abortion and illegal confinement. In April 2000, the SAD leader’s daughter Harpreet Kaur had died under mysterious circumstances. Later, a probe conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the high court’s directions, had found Bibi Jagir Kaur’s involvement. The SAD leader had appealed against the trial court order in high court in November 2012. Jagir Kaur, who had to resign as cabinet minister after her conviction, could not contest the 2017 assembly polls since her appeal was pending before the high court.

“Jagir Kaur’s appeal has been allowed and acquitted of all charges. CBI’s appeal seeking conviction for murder has been dismissed,” her lawyer, senior advocate, JS Bedi said. Detailed judgment is awaited.

Others convicted in this case in 2012 were Dalwinder Kaur Dhesi, Paramjit Singh Raipur, Jagir Kaur’s aides and Nishan Singh, a police officer.

Harpreet had reportedly been in a relationship with Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Kapurthala district’s Begowal town. Jagir Kaur, who was then the president of the SGPC, had opposed their marriage.

At the time of her death on April 20, 2000, Harpreet was 19-years-old, while Kamaljit was 21. It was on Kamaljit’s plea that the high court had ordered CBI probe. Harpreet was reportedly cremated in a hurry without any post-mortem and Kamajit had alleged that it was Jagir Kaur who had conspired to murder her daughter.

