Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.82 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 15, 2024 25.98 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 28.28 °C Moderate rain August 17, 2024 28.34 °C Moderate rain August 18, 2024 27.26 °C Moderate rain August 19, 2024 25.01 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 20.59 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 21.23 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.26 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.9 °C Light rain Bengaluru 29.01 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.57 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 14, 2024, is 25.3 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.82 °C and 26.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 05:43 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.34 °C and 27.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 78%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

