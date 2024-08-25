Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.15 °C, check weather forecast for August 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on August 25, 2024 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on August 25, 2024, is 23.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.15 °C and 28.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 26, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.97 °C and 26.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 26, 2024
|25.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 27, 2024
|25.15 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|25.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 29, 2024
|27.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 30, 2024
|27.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|27.81 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 1, 2024
|27.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|23.27 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|25.95 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.23 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
