Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 5, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 6, 2024 18.35 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 16.11 °C Few clouds December 8, 2024 13.93 °C Scattered clouds December 9, 2024 5.12 °C Rain and snow December 10, 2024 11.24 °C Few clouds December 11, 2024 15.77 °C Sky is clear December 12, 2024 17.29 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.81 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 25.4 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.94 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.52 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.8 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.13 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 22.43 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on December 5, 2024, is 16.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.54 °C and 20.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 13% and the wind speed is 13 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, December 6, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.13 °C and 19.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 14%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 5, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

