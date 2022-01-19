Hindu families in MP village threaten to migrate due to alleged harassment

BHOPAL/RATLAM: Two days after a fight between two villagers, more than 25 families of Surana village in Ratlam district threatened to migrate from the village as they alleged harassment by members of a community for the past two-and-a-half years.

Biplank police registered cross FIRs against two villagers Mukesh Jat, who is also claimed to be a coordinator of a Hindu outfit, and Mayur Khan for abusing and beating each other on January 16.

Upset with cross FIRs, the families who belong to Jat community wrote on the walls of their houses that these houses are on sale as they are posing a security threat and want to migrate from the village, locals said.

“They played objectionable music and took out rallies. Women didn’t feel safe due to them. They are harassing us mentally and when we go to the police station, police officers don’t take any action. On January 16, Mayur Khan with more than 100 people came to my house and abused me. He threatened me and asked me to leave the village,” said Mukesh Jat.

“When I filed FIR, the police registered a case against me too. We don’t feel safe here in the village,” he added.

Another villager, Omprakash Patel said, “A few members of Muslim community are harassing us. They mock us and scare us and shout abusive words to us. They throw garbage near our houses and spit in front of houses. They are terrorising our children.”

A group of representatives met district collector Kumar Purshottam and asked for allocating a piece of land in some other village because they feel unsafe in the village and can’t live here.

However, the Muslim community members said a group of people especially Mukesh Jat is trying to communalise every trivial issue. “For the past two years, Mukesh Jat with a few others is trying to create communal tension in the village. He filed at least half a dozen complaints against Muslim community members. On January 16 too, he fought with me and later filed a fake complaint against me,” said Mayur Khan.

After the matter came to light, home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance and said, “It is our duty to maintain peace and harmony in our state. The issue of Surana village is serious and nobody needs to feel scared. The administration will resolve this matter.”

After the home minister’s order, Ratlam district collector Kumar Purshottam and superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari held a meeting with villagers.

District collector Purshottam said, “Distrust has been increased among villagers towards each other due to some small issues. We are trying to resolve it.”

“The villagers said they feel unsafe due to regular fight and harassment so we have decided to form a committee of six members that include Sub-divisional magistrate and sub-divisional officer of police with two members of each community. They also said that people are encroaching upon their land so the encroachment will be cleared within a month,” said the collector.

SP Gaurav Tiwari said, “A police outpost will be set up in the village where 10 police personnel will be present always to maintain law and order.”

“The village doesn’t have any history of communal tension but for the past few months some anti-social elements are creating trouble so we are also taking action under National Security Act (NSA) against criminals,” he added.