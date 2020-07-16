e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut

History-sheeter killed, police sub-inspector injured in shootout in UP’s Meerut

Deepak Siddhu, who was one of the most wanted criminals of Meerut and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was gunned down on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahani said.

india Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Meerut
Following an input about loot in the area, the local police were put on alert.
Following an input about loot in the area, the local police were put on alert.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
         

A history-sheeter was killed in a gunfight with the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, in which a sub-inspector was also injured, officials said on Thursday.

Deepak Siddhu, who was one of the most wanted criminals of Meerut and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was gunned down on Wednesday night, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar Sahani said.

Following an input about loot in the area, the local police were put on alert. Siddhu and one of his accomplices were intercepted but they opened fire on the police personnel, he said.

“In the retaliatory fire, Siddhu was injured while his accomplice managed to flee. A sub-inspector also got injured in the cross-firing. They were both taken to a community health centre and then referred to the district hospital, where Siddhu died during treatment,” Sahani told reporters.

The SSP said that Siddhu was a notorious criminal and the police in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh were on the lookout for him.

“He had more than one-and-a-half dozen cases, including those of loot, murder and dacoity, registered against him,” the police officer added.

The police said they have recovered two illegal firearms from Siddhu’s possession and further investigation was underway.

The sub-inspector injured in the shootout is still under treatment at the district hospital, the police said.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot’s challenge to disqualification notices to be heard by high court at 1 pm tomorrow
Sachin Pilot’s challenge to disqualification notices to be heard by high court at 1 pm tomorrow
Meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav ends inconclusively as Pak doesn’t give unimpeded consular access: India
Meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav ends inconclusively as Pak doesn’t give unimpeded consular access: India
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
Kerala suspends CM’s former secretary as heat rises in gold smuggling case
Kerala suspends CM’s former secretary as heat rises in gold smuggling case
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Nine firms in race to redevelop 4 railways stations under PPP model
Nine firms in race to redevelop 4 railways stations under PPP model
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In