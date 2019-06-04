Today in New Delhi, India
Home minister Amit Shah chairs meeting of top ministers

india Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:03 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presided over a meeting of top ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The ministers were closeted for more than an hour in the Home Ministry, officials said.

Commerce and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.

The meeting is understood to have discussed the issue of crude oil supply amid rising prices.

Officials from the ministries of finance and petroleum along with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant were present in the meeting chaired by Shah, an official said.

