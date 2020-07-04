e-paper
Home / India News / Hours after Covid-19 positive son’s death, parents found dead in Odisha’s Ganjam

Hours after Covid-19 positive son’s death, parents found dead in Odisha’s Ganjam

The couple’s unmarried son was attached to one of the quarantine centres in Ganjam, a coronavirus epicentre for some weeks.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:29 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Parents of a Covid-19 positive man committed sucide after his death in Odisha.
Parents of a Covid-19 positive man committed sucide after his death in Odisha. (HT Archive)
         

A couple in Odisha’s Ganjam district were found dead hours after the death of their only son, who died after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), police said.

Police said Rajkishore Satpathy and his wife Sulochana Satpathy of Narayanpursasan village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in the district were found dead after their 27-year-old teacher son passed away in a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The couple’s unmarried son was attached to one of the quarantine centres in Ganjam, a coronavirus epicentre for some weeks. He was admitted to a Covid-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday after developing respiratory problems.

His swab sample was tested as he showed symptoms of the coronavirus disease. He tested positive on Thursday and died on Friday morning in the hospital.

