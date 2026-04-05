How a QR code on a liquor bottle helped police crack a murder case in 24 hours

In a chilling case from Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly plotted her husband’s murder with her lover, but a seemingly insignificant detail left behind at the crime scene helped police unravel the crime within 24 hours. The unexpected clue led them to vital evidence, unraveling a conspiracy between the victim's wife and her lover.

The incident occurred near Agra, where a partially burnt body of the victim, identified as Lokendra, was found beside a road. He was missing since April 1.

What initially appeared to be a difficult case quickly turned into a swift investigation after police picked up a crucial clue: an empty liquor bottle lying near the body.

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The QR code that cracked the case Investigators scanned the QR code printed on the liquor bottle, which revealed the exact shop where it had been purchased, reported India Today. This digital footprint became the turning point.

Police accessed CCTV footage from the store and spotted Lokendra there, accompanied by two men. The duo was soon identified as Mahesh and Dharamveer. Both were detained, and the case began to fall into place rapidly.

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During interrogation, Mahesh allegedly confessed to having an affair with Lokendra’s wife. According to police, Lokendra had discovered the relationship and strongly opposed it, even informing family members and neighbours, the report stated.

Despite this, the two continued to meet secretly. Officers said this led to a conspiracy, with Lokendra’s wife deciding to eliminate him.

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Police said Mahesh roped in his associate Dharamveer to execute the plan. The two allegedly invited Lokendra out for drinks, taking him to a secluded field. After consuming alcohol together, Mahesh and Dharamveer are accused of strangling him. In an attempt to destroy evidence, they allegedly set the body on fire before fleeing the scene, the report added.

The victim was identified with the help of a tattoo on his body. Meanwhile, based on the evidence gathered, including CCTV footage and confessions, police arrested the woman, her lover, and his accomplice within 24 hours of launching the investigation.

HT has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.