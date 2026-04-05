How a QR code on a liquor bottle helped police crack a murder case in 24 hours
In a shocking murder case near Agra, police cracked the mystery of a man's death within a day, thanks to a QR code on a liquor bottle.
In a chilling case from Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly plotted her husband’s murder with her lover, but a seemingly insignificant detail left behind at the crime scene helped police unravel the crime within 24 hours.
The incident occurred near Agra, where a partially burnt body of the victim, identified as Lokendra, was found beside a road. He was missing since April 1.
What initially appeared to be a difficult case quickly turned into a swift investigation after police picked up a crucial clue: an empty liquor bottle lying near the body.
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The QR code that cracked the case
Investigators scanned the QR code printed on the liquor bottle, which revealed the exact shop where it had been purchased, reported India Today. This digital footprint became the turning point.
Police accessed CCTV footage from the store and spotted Lokendra there, accompanied by two men. The duo was soon identified as Mahesh and Dharamveer. Both were detained, and the case began to fall into place rapidly.
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During interrogation, Mahesh allegedly confessed to having an affair with Lokendra’s wife. According to police, Lokendra had discovered the relationship and strongly opposed it, even informing family members and neighbours, the report stated.
Despite this, the two continued to meet secretly. Officers said this led to a conspiracy, with Lokendra’s wife deciding to eliminate him.
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Police said Mahesh roped in his associate Dharamveer to execute the plan. The two allegedly invited Lokendra out for drinks, taking him to a secluded field. After consuming alcohol together, Mahesh and Dharamveer are accused of strangling him. In an attempt to destroy evidence, they allegedly set the body on fire before fleeing the scene, the report added.
The victim was identified with the help of a tattoo on his body. Meanwhile, based on the evidence gathered, including CCTV footage and confessions, police arrested the woman, her lover, and his accomplice within 24 hours of launching the investigation.
HT has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More