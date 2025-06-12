How did Raja Raghuvanshi meet Sonam before May 11 wedding? Family reveals

Just days into their marriage, Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly conspired to kill her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, on their honeymoon in Meghalaya in a case that has shocked the nation. The couple got married on May 11, and Raja was allegedly killed on May 23 during their honeymoon. Their marriage was an arranged one, and the families of both Sonam and Raja met through a matrimonial app, according to Raja’s cousin, reported NDTV. Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi got married on May 11 and the latter was allegedly murdered on May 23 in Meghalaya during their honeymoon. (X/@satyaagrahindia)

Arpit, Raja Raghuvanshi’s cousin, told the news channel that while both Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, their families did not know each other and only came in contact through a matrimony app. The couple’s wedding was fixed at Sonam’s home just months back on February 10. Both families had met and visited each other a few times before fixing the marriage.

"The two families did not know each other before Raja and Sonam's marriage. There is an application where Raghuvanshi families look for marriage prospects. It was through this application that we found a match for Raja," NDTV quoted Arpit as saying.

"Both families gradually began meeting and visiting each other and eventually decided to proceed with the marriage. They finalised the wedding on February 10 at Sonam's house.”

‘Raja didn’t get to talk to Sonam properly’

Raja Raghubanshi’s cousin, while shedding some light on the relationship the couple shared before their marriage, said that Raja told him he did not get to talk to Sonam much over the phone because she would say she was busy with work. Sonam used to handle her family’s business along with her brother.

According to Arpit, Sonam and Raja could not even discuss marriage preparations properly because of the former’s unavailability. However, Raja did put his foot down once and told Sonam that they both have to take time out to discuss their wedding preparations.

“My cousin wanted to discuss the marriage preparations but she wasn't available. My brother once told her he is also busy with his business, and that both of them will have to take out time for the marriage preparations," Arpit told NDTV.

The case

What began as a case of a couple gone missing during their honeymoon turned into a full-blown tale of betrayal and murder as Sonam allegedly planned to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi and conspired with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to do so.

Meghalaya police has so far arrested five main accused in the case - Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha and three men allegedly hired to carry out the killing - Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi.

Sonam’s brother Govind Raghuvanshi visited Raja’s home on Wednesday and told the media that he fully believed his sister had committed the crime. He also added that Sonam’s family has cut ties with her.