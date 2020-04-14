e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / LIVE: Top Haryana officials speak on Gurugram’s Covid-19 response and the road ahead

LIVE: Top Haryana officials speak on Gurugram’s Covid-19 response and the road ahead

The speakers include Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Haryana chief minister, and Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

india Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On April 10, the Haryana government made wearing of masks compulsory for all who are out in public spaces even if they are inside their vehicles.
On April 10, the Haryana government made wearing of masks compulsory for all who are out in public spaces even if they are inside their vehicles.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended the three-week nationwide lockdown till May 3. It is in this backdrop that Hindustan Times brings you HT Dialogues: Gurugram Covid Response.

The event will have top officials of Haryana government and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority deliberating and answering questions as to how did the administration went about checking the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

The speakers include Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Haryana chief minister, and Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

On April 10, the Haryana government made wearing of masks compulsory for all who are out in public spaces even if they are inside their vehicles.

The order also said that any person or officer will attend any meeting or go to the workplace wearing the facemasks and any violation of the order will attract punishment under the IPC.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news