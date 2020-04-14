LIVE: Top Haryana officials speak on Gurugram’s Covid-19 response and the road ahead

india

Apr 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended the three-week nationwide lockdown till May 3. It is in this backdrop that Hindustan Times brings you HT Dialogues: Gurugram Covid Response.

The event will have top officials of Haryana government and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority deliberating and answering questions as to how did the administration went about checking the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus disease.

The speakers include Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Haryana chief minister, and Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana and CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

On April 10, the Haryana government made wearing of masks compulsory for all who are out in public spaces even if they are inside their vehicles.

The order also said that any person or officer will attend any meeting or go to the workplace wearing the facemasks and any violation of the order will attract punishment under the IPC.