HT This Day: September 18, 1950 -- India recognizes Israeli govt

The Government of India announced this evening that “ they have decided to accord recognition to the Government of Israel.”

It was officially explained that this decision of India would make no difference to her attitude to the outstanding differences between Israel and the Arab States such as the question of the status of Jerusalem and Israel’s frontiers.

These questions, a Government spokesman said, would be judged purely on their merits.

Announcement of this important decision on the eve of the U.N General Assembly session at Lake Success and the Congress session at I Nasik is significant. The very fact that the Government of India have taken several months for coming to a decision shows the care with which they have considered all aspects of the problem including the international situation and the sentiments of Arab peoples.

It will be remembered that the Prime Minister, Pandit Nehru, stated in Parliament in February last that “the fact that the State of Israel exists is recognized by the Government of India, but formal recognition involving an exchange of diplomatic missions has to be considered in the context of a number of facts.”

Later in August, the Deputy Minister for External Affairs, Dr Keskar, explained that the international situation and other factors had to be taken into consideration with regard to the recognition of the Government of Israel. “ We are waiting,” he said, “ for an opportune moment for formal recognition of the Government of Israel.”

Over 40 States including two Muslim countries, Iran and Turkey, have already formally recognized the Government of Israel which was established nearly two years ago and became immediately a member of the U.N.

An official spokesman declared today that the decision to recognize the Government of Israel did not in any way affect India’s friendship with Egypt and the Arab States. India valued this friendship arid was anxious to promote it in every way. He also gave the assurance that India, having had to face the problem of refugees herself, realized the sufferings of Arab refugees and would continue to work for full justice and human treatment to Arab refugees and was also determined to exert his influence in U.N to secure justice for these refugees.

It was reported recently that the Government of Egypt sent a memorandum to the Government of India asking the latter not to recognize the Government of Israel. The Government of India have replied to this memorandum explaining their reasons for deciding to recognize Israel, Official circles are convinced that this decision, which has been taken on its merits after full consideration, will not in any way affect the friendly relations between India and Egypt and other Arab States. India and Egypt have differed over the Korean question and also the question of the recognition of the new People’s Government in China. These differences have not affected their friendly relations, and there is no reason why this recognition of Israel should have any adverse effect on their friendship.

The reasons which have prompted the Government of India to recognize the Government of Israel are very clear. First, the Government of Israel has been in existence for two years and there is no doubt it is going to stay. Second, India and Israel have been working together for the last two years in the U.N. and other international bodies, and Israel has been throughout this period collaborating with other members of the U.N. for furthering the cause of world peace and establishing better social and economic conditions in all parts of the world. According to an official spokesman, continuing natural non. recognition is not only inconsistent with the overall relationship but even limits the effectiveness of the Government of India’s role as a possible intermediary between Israel and the Arab States.” As in the case of China, India’s recognition of the Government of Israel amounts merely to the recognition of an established fact.

Inquiries show that the Government of India have at present no intention of sending a diplomatic representative to Israel This question will be taken up for consideration later, but at present the need for economy and the lack of trained personnel make it difficult for the Government of India to open new Embassies.