Hyderabad man turns saviour after brother’s death, rescues 107 people from committing suicide

Where loss of life rattles people, Shiva turned into a saviour at the age of 12 after the demise of his younger brother.

Shiva’s brother Mahendra drowned in Asmanpet lake here.

Mahendra was Shiva’s only family and his death gave him a mission. He now stays near Tank Bund Lake and works as a lifeguard, so that no one else has to suffer the pain he once did.

Shiva now saves lives of people who try to commit suicide by drowning. Till now he has saved 107 lives.

Speaking to ANI, Shiva said: “People used to appreciate me for my social work when I was in an orphanage. My brother accidentally drowned in Asmanpet lake when I was 12-year-old. I went to the spot to recover my brother’s dead body, following which, I started living around Tank Bund and started rescuing people who tried to commit suicide by jumping into the water. I also helped police in recovering dead bodies from the water. Till now I have saved 107 lives by directly jumping into the water and bringing them out.”

He further said: “Police approach me to recover the dead bodies from lakes. They had earlier promised to give me the home guard job but I have not received it yet. I rescue people without safety gears and if the government provides me with them, I can work even better.”

He narrated how once a rod pierced into his chest and shoulder while saving a drowning woman. “I have been infected several times due to the water in Tank Bund lake,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone), Viswa Prasad told ANI, “Shiva has always helped us in retrieving bodies from the lakes. No one has ever come forward to help us except him. I recently wrote a letter to the Director of Telangana Social Welfare Educational Institution Society Praveen Kumar, asking him to admit Shiva’s children in schools.”

“Government should come forward to help him. We are also going to approach Hyderabad Collector to help him in any manner possible,” DCP Prasad added.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 13:28 IST