Hyderabad-based pastor died in accident, police rule out foul play

After over two weeks of investigation, the Andhra Pradesh police announced on Saturday that Hyderabad-based gospel preacher Pagadala Praveen (45) died in a road accident in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district and added that there was absolutely no foul play in his death. The sudden death of the well-known preacher raised suspicions among the Christian community, which demanded a thorough probe into the incident. (Representational image)

Popularly known as Pastor Praveen, he was found dead on the roadside near the Godavari bridge at Konthamuru village in East Godavari district on the night of March 25. His Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike was found closer to his body, police added.

The Rajanagaram police, which registered a case of suspicious death, revealed that the pastor was going on a two-wheeler from Hyderabad to attend a Christian gathering in Chagallu, 30 km from Rajamahendravaram, when the accident took place.

The sudden death of the well-known preacher raised suspicions among the Christian community, which demanded a thorough probe into the incident. The issue also took a political turn with former MP GV Harsha Kumar alleging that it was a targeted killing as part of the attacks on Christians after the NDA came to power in the state. “Praveen was murdered, not killed in an accident,” the former MP alleged.

YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also suspected foul play in the death of Pastor Praveen and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident.

On March 27, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a thorough investigation, and directed director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta to examine every detail of the incident.

On Saturday, Eluru range inspector general (IG) of police Ashok Kumar said that the investigation was conducted from all angles and it was concluded that the pastor died after falling off his speeding motor bike on the roadside.

“We examined all closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage thoroughly and went through Praveen’s mobile call data records. He was speaking to several individuals along his route. We questioned multiple witnesses and gathered information,” the IG said, adding that even Praveen’s family had not expressed any suspicion regarding his death.

Kumar said that it was found during the investigation that Praveen had consumed liquor throughout the journey. “He had visited liquor stores in Hyderabad, Kodad, and Eluru. During his journey, he encountered three minor accidents. He made six UPI payments en route. According to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report, traces of alcohol were found in his body,” he added.

The IG said that Praveen’s motorcycle veered off the road at the accident spot. “No other vehicle collided with it. Roadwork was underway at the accident location, and gravel was scattered. The forensic report concluded that the bullet vehicle had hit the gravel and threw Pastor Praveen off the bike,” he added.