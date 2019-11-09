e-paper
I&B Ministry issues advisory to channels, cable operators on Ayodhya verdict

According to the Programme Code enshrined under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, no broadcast should contain an attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promotes anti-national attitude.

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 17:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Police personnel deployed outside Bandra Masjid as a precautionary measure in view of Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Ayodhya land case.
Police personnel deployed outside Bandra Masjid as a precautionary measure in view of Supreme Court's historic verdict on the Ayodhya land case.(PTI Photo)
         

Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued advisory to all channels and cable TV operators to strictly adhere to the Programme Code during discussions, debates and reporting on the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya title dispute case.

“It is advised that particular caution be taken that all broadcast is in strict conformity to the Programme Code enshrined under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995,” the letter of Amit Khare, secretary, ministry of information and broadcasting reads.

According to the Programme Code, no broadcast should contain an attack on religions or communities or visuals or words contemptuous of religious groups or which promotes anti-national attitude.

The Programme Code also prohibits the content from containing “anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half-truths and is likely to encourage or incite violence or contains anything against maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes.”

All private satellite TV channels, DTH operators and cable operators were requested to ensure strict compliance with the I&B Ministry’s directives.

