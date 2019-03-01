IAF pilot Abhinandan returns to India, Nirmala Sitharaman says Jai Hind

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed the Wagah-Attari border post into India from Pakistan on Friday evening, two days after his capture by Pakistani forces.

According to officials, the MiG21 fighter pilot told them: “Good to be back”.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed his return, saying “Jai Hind” on microblogging site Twitter.

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said the IAF was happy to have him back. “He will now be taken for a detailed medical checkup because he had to eject from an aircraft,” he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Abhinandan’s “dignity, poise and bravery made us all proud”. “Welcome back and much love.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 21:36 IST