Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 01, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

IAF pilot Abhinandan returns to India, Nirmala Sitharaman says Jai Hind

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed his return, saying “Jai Hind” on microblogging site Twitter.

india Updated: Mar 01, 2019 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhinandan Varthaman,IAF,Wing Commander
People celebrate the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman at India Gate in New Delhi on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman crossed the Wagah-Attari border post into India from Pakistan on Friday evening, two days after his capture by Pakistani forces.

According to officials, the MiG21 fighter pilot told them: “Good to be back”.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hailed his return, saying “Jai Hind” on microblogging site Twitter.

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor said the IAF was happy to have him back. “He will now be taken for a detailed medical checkup because he had to eject from an aircraft,” he said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Abhinandan’s “dignity, poise and bravery made us all proud”. “Welcome back and much love.”

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 21:36 IST

tags

more from india