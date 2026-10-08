IAF's 94th anniv: Parade done at Hindan base, ceremonial flypast to be held in Varanasi on Oct 25

With the Air Force Day Parade over, the IAF has now set its sights on the skies of Varanasi.

The IAF on Thursday held a vibrant parade at the Hindan air base here to celebrate over nine decades of the force since its inception on October 8, 1932.

Ghaziabad, The ceremonial aerial display to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force will be held in Varanasi on October 25, it is learnt.

What events were held at Hindan air base for the IAF’s 94th anniversary?

What events were held at Hindan air base for the IAF’s 94th anniversary?

What is the theme of the IAF’s 94th anniversary flying display?

What is the theme of the IAF’s 94th anniversary flying display?

When and where will the IAF’s 94th anniversary ceremonial flypast take place?

When and where will the IAF’s 94th anniversary ceremonial flypast take place?

"The ceremonial flypast marking the 94th anniversary of the IAF is set to be held in Varanasi on October 25," a person familiar with the matter told PTI.

The flying display will encapsulate the theme for the celebrations: 'Infallible Impervious and Precise'.

The IAF had put up a spectacular flying display over the majestic Brahmaputra river in Guwahati besides the traditional parade at the Hindan air base as part of the force's 93rd anniversary celebrations in November 2025.

An array of fighter, transport and helicopter aircraft had flown past the Lachit Ghat, adding to the vibrant hues of Guwahati. The line-up reflected the wide array of aircraft the IAF has in its fleet.

Highlights in last year's flypast included jets such as Tejas, Apache, C-295 and Hawks, symbolising the pathway to national resilience.

Besides, the Harvard, Su-30 MKI and Rafale had enthralled the audience in Assam with breathtaking low-level aerobatics. The performance had concluded with synchronised manoeuvring by the Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and Sarang helicopter display team, leaving the audience spellbound.

Ceremonial flypasts showcase the air assets of the IAF and also provide a platform to bolster the force's connect with the masses.

In his address at the Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindan air base here on Thursday, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh said that since its inception in 1932, the IAF has evolved into an exceptional, network-centric and multi-domain force that is alert and ready to meet any challenges.

Besides the ceremonial parade, a static display of some of its prized combat assets such as Rafale and Tejas and a flypast by three Mi-17 helicopters was also hosted. Aerial manoeuvres by a British-era Tiger Moth drew loud cheers from the audience.

The Tiger Moth, a key vintage asset preserved by the IAF, is now kept at the Hindan air base.

As the old trainer aircraft flew past, dived and swooped while performing aerobatics, members of the audience clapped and cheered.

Towards the end of the short aerial display of the twin-seater vintage aircraft, it performed low-level aerobatics, as the pilot and co-pilot waved at the crowd, who also waved back at the duo.

The Tiger Moth was flown by Wing Commander Shishir Arora and Grp Capt Amit Dhopawkar, a senior official said.

The Tiger Moth aircraft series was first built by de Havilland Aircraft Company in the 1930s, originally for the Royal Air Force of England.

At the Hindan air base here on Thursday, IAF's other prized combat assets, which were on display on the tarmac, were fighter jets such as Su-30 MKI and Jaguar; helicopters such as LCH Prachand and ALH Dhruv; and critical weapon and air defence systems such as BrahMos and Akash, Rohini radar system and a Dornier aircraft.

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