IIT-IIM alumnus S Gopalakrishnan appointed as additional secretary in PMO

india

Updated: May 29, 2020 21:16 IST

S Gopalakrishnan, a senior Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as additional secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. Gopalakrishnan’s appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The 1991 batch IAS officer is currently serving at the ministry of electronics where his responsibilities include issues related to e-governance, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, startups and innovation.

Gopalakrishnan is an electrical engineering graduate from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and a postgraduate from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore. He also holds a masters degree in development studies from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam.

The ACC order issued on Friday also cleared the appointment of Bihar cadre IAS officer C Sridhar as a joint secretary and Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer Meera Mohanty as a director at the PMO. Sridhar, a 2001 batch officer with a post-graduate in agriculture with specialisation in genetics and plant breeding, is a senior deputy director at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie, colloquially referred to as the IAS academy. Meera Mohanty is serving at the Cabinet Secretariat.