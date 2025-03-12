IMD issues rain alerts for 18 states as cyclones bring weather changes until March 15

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alerts for 18 states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, and West Bengal. The warning period, which started on Tuesday, is pegged to last until Saturday, March 15. The IMD has predicted rainfall across various regions of the country until March 15, due to the two cyclones.(PTI)

According to the IMD alert, the area covered is from Jammu and Kashmir to Bihar, encompassing West Bengal to the northeast and Kerala to Tamil Nadu. The change in weather is attributed to two cyclonic circulations.

The first of the two cyclones is said to be originating from Iraq and slowly moving towards the northern states of India and bringing some rainfall. If the prediction is true, Delhi-NCR and the northern Indian region will be relieved from the soaring temperatures. The second cyclone is moving towards the country from neighbouring Bangladesh, potentially bringing rain to the eastern and northeastern states over the next five days.

Rainfall prediction by IMD

The IMD has predicted rainfall across various regions of the country until March 15 due to the two cyclones building in the opposite ends of the country. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to experience potential rainfall, heavy snowfall, and thunderstorms between the period of March 10 to 15. Apart from that, the states of Punjab and Haryana may also experience rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning on March 12 and 13. Rainfall in Rajasthan might come between March 13 to 15.

The second cyclone is slated to bring similar conditions in the eastern and northeastern states, with heavy rainfall predicted for Bihar, West Bengal, and the northeastern states. The IMD prediction for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura from March 11 to 15 is heavy rainfall. Arunachal Pradesh may also see heavy snowfall between the period of March 11 and 13.

South Indian states are also on the rainfall bandwagon in the period, with four southern districts of Tamil Nadu on alert for potential heavy rainfall on Tuesday, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre’s prediction. The state government has indicated that schools and colleges may be closed if the rainfall worsens. Kerala and Mahe are also expected to experience heavy rainfall from March 11 and 13.