IMD predicts light rain in Delhi on Sunday, minimum temperature to drop

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fall in maximum temperature on Sunday, along with the possibility of light rain and thunderstorms across Delhi. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 11 degrees Celsius, and the maximum is expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius, marginally below normal. (ANI File Photo)

Earlier, the met department had predicted that February is likely to be dry and warmer than usual in the capital, with below-normal rainfall compared to previous years, PTI reported.

Station-wise data reportedly showed that the minimum temperature in Delhi was at 6.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's principal observatory, 8.1 degrees Celsius at Palam and 7.1 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road.

Daytime temperatures stayed cool, with maximums ranging from 19.8 to 21.8 degrees Celsius. Ayanagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 21.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Safdarjung at 21.5 degrees and Palam at 21.0 degrees on Saturday.

IMD predicts low rainfall in February According to the IMD, rainfall over northwest India, including Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, is likely to remain below the Long Period Average in February, report said.

The Long Period Average (LPA) represents the average rainfall or temperature of a region based on about 30 years of weather data.

According to the weather department’s forecast, both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal this month, suggesting fewer cold nights and relatively warmer days as winter conditions are likely to ease earlier than usual, and is used as a benchmark for normal climatic conditions for a given period.

Cold wave days over parts of northwest India, including Delhi, are also expected to remain below normal, a pattern meteorologists attribute to weakening La Nina conditions.

Air quality remains ‘very poor’ Meanwhile, air quality in the city remained at 'very poor' category, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 315. The Nehru Nagar station recorded the most polluted conditions, logging an AQI of 426.

Among the 39 monitoring stations, three recorded ‘severe’ category of AQI, while 24 recorded 'very poor', and 12 registered 'poor' air quality.

On Saturday morning, the AQI stood at 'poor' category at 9 am, with an AQI reading of 278.