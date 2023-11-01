IMD predicts warmer thanusual November this year

New Delhi: Temperatures in the plains in September and October were higher than usual and the trend is likely to continue, he added (HT)

November is likely to be warmer than usual in most parts of the country, except some regions of northwestern and central India, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Tuesday.

Releasing the forecast for November, director general M Mohapatra said monthly rainfall over India would be normal, between 77% and 123% of the long-period average.

“Above normal to normal rainfall is likely over some areas of the southernmost peninsular India, most parts of northwest India, east central, east and northeast India,” Mohapatra said. “Below normal to normal rainfall is likely over remaining parts of the country in November,”

Day temperatures would be on higher in most parts of the country and nights would also be warmer, he said. “In parts of northwest and central India, higher than normal western disturbances are expected in November, which will result in cloudy nights,” Mohapatra said. “Cloudy nights tend to trap heat and in turn lead to higher than usual minimum temperatures. In simpler terms, the severity of cold nights will be less in the month of November.”

Temperatures in the plains in September and October were higher than usual and the trend is likely to continue, he added. There was a spike of around 0.96 degrees Celsius in October, with India’s average temperature for the month standing at its third-highest since 1901 and the mean temperature in its fifth- highest. Mohapatra said.

The northeast monsoon has also remained insignificant this year, according to weather office data. This year has recorded the sixth lowest rainfall during the northeast monsoon since it started maintaining records in 1901.

The record for the lowest rainfall during the northeast was in 2016, when only 50.7mm rainfall was recorded, followed by 1998 with 54.4mm, and 1918 with 61.2mm rainfall. This October, 74.9mm rainfall has been recorded.

“The commencement of northeast monsoon over the south peninsula happened on October 21. It occurred in association with strengthening of northeasterlies in the region. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall was recorded over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” the weather bureau said.