IMD rain forecast: Delhi, Kerala brace for showers, orange alert in Wayanad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast issued a rain warning for multiple states for this week, including Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. IMD said in its bulletin that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms will continue in Delhi and NCR regions till August 21. Security person on Alert during the rain at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, August 15, 2024. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

While there is no colour code warning issued for the next two days, the weather agency issued a yellow alert in the national capital from August 18 to 20.

Meanwhile, rain intermittently lashed parts of Delhi on August 15 as the Independence Day celebrations kicked off in Old Delhi's Red Fort in the morning. Areas in Delhi such as Lodhi Road and Safdarjung saw waterlogging and traffic congestions throughout the day.

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala and sounded an orange alert in two districts – Wayanad and Kozhikode – for tomorrow. Yellow alerts have been issued for the remaining 12 districts of Kerala for tomorrow.

The weather forecasting agency said the state would receive heavy rainfall between August 15 to 19 due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and South Kerala coast. It warned against venturing into the sea for fishing activities in the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coastal region from August 15 to 19, citing chances of strong winds and bad weather conditions.

The Kerala government had earlier claimed that the IMD failed to predict the extreme rainfall that triggered the landslides in Wayanad on July 30. The heavy flooding and landslides in Wayanad led to large-scale loss of lives and major damage to properties.

A 'red' alert was issued for Lakshadweep, warning of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm in 24 hours), expected to continue for the next few days.

IMD also said that light rain with gusty winds is expected in Odisha due to a potential low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal. It further warned fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea till Saturday, August 17.

Earlier, the weather agency predicted that heavy rains will lash parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till August 15, after which light to moderate rain will continue in the states till the weekend.

In a press release, IMD said, “Fairly widespread to widespread light-moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh during 10th-16th.”