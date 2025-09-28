Implement quota hike as per law: HC to Telangana on 42% OBC quota in local bodies

A day after the Telangana government issued an order providing 42% reservation to the other backward classes (OBCs) in local bodies, the state high court on Saturday said that Telangana must implement the quota increase in accordance with the law. (Shutterstock)

A bench of justices S Abhinand Kumar and B Vijaysen Reddy made the remark while hearing a plea challenging the government order (GO) issued on Friday. According to the order, the government decided to extend 42% reservations to the OBCs based on the caste survey conducted in November-December 2024 and findings of the Dedicated Backward Classes Commission, which analysed OBC political representation to justify more reservation and submitted its report on August 28.

The plea, filed by activist Buttenagari Madhava Reddy, said that OBC quota was increased from 27 to 42%, pushing the total reservation in the state beyond 67%. The petitioner argued that the state assembly had passed a bill amending Section 285A of the Panchayat Raj Act, which caps reservations in local bodies at 50%. The plea, however, said the GO was issued even as the bill passed by the state legislature is still pending approval by governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

During the hearing on Saturday, the high court bench questioned the state advocate general A Sudarshan Reddy on how the government could issue a GO while the bill was pending with the governor, further directing him to spell out the state’s stand within two days.

The court made it clear that any decision on enhancing the quota must strictly comply with constitutional provisions and legal limits prescribed by the Supreme Court. The court observed that the state must reconcile its welfare objectives with the framework of law before proceeding.

The bench further questioned the Election Commission’s counsel whether the poll notification would be withheld until October 6. “Even if the notification is issued, the matter would be examined on merit,” the bench said, adjourning the case to October 8 for next hearing.