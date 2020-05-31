e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Important to be more vigilant as economy opens up’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’

In the previous episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister had focused on the situation prevailing in the country due to Covid-19 and urged people to help the poor, migrants and needy.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 11:25 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a review meeting with the officials after his aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan affected areas in West Bengal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a review meeting with the officials after his aerial survey of Cyclone Amphan affected areas in West Bengal. (PTI Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that it is important to be even more vigilant as major chunk of economy has opened up.

In his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’, he said that people of the country must follow all the precautions without any laxity.

“India is valiantly fighting the battle against coronavirus with collective efforts. Looking at the world, we realise how big is the achievement of Indians,” PM Modi said.

“Whatever we lost, we all regret but whatever we could save is definitely the result of the collective will power,” he added.

He also said that the entire movement if people driven and hailed various initiatives launched by people to serve people during this period of crisis.

“There is a saying in our country ‘Seva Parmo Dharmah’ - service is pleasure in itself. People who serve others have ample confidence, positivity and vitality,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi further said that the road ahead is a long one. “We are fighting a pandemic about which little was previously known.”

He said that the fight against Covid-19 “is being powered by innovative spirit of our citizens”.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of “all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1”.

Incidentally, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address comes a day after the one-year anniversary of the second term of the Modi government.

In the previous episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister had focused on the situation prevailing in the country due to Covid-19 and urged people to help the poor, migrants and needy during the lockdown.

The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown was later extended, in phases, till May 31.

