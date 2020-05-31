In Bihar, BJP gets into election mode with PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:20 IST

Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls in October/November, the state unit of BJP slipped into election mode with ‘saptarishis’ — the seven-member committees of every booth in the state — joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday to take forward his message to the people to mobilise support for the polls.

For this the party had asked all office-bearers and 67,000 booth pramukhs (in-charges) in Bihar to ensure that booth members listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Not only that, in line with the party’s central leadership’s decision to organize a series of virtual rallies to mark the BJP government’s first year in office in its second term at the Centre, the state unit of the BJP has lined up two rallies in the next 10 days.

“One of the virtual rallies will be addressed by Union home minister and former party president Amit Shah followed by present national president J P Nadda,” said Nagendra Ji, state BJP organizational secretary.

“Though the dates are yet to be decided, the virtual rally of Shah might be within a week or both the rallies may take place the same day, one after the other,” he said.

Party sources said that Shah’s rally most likely will be on June 7.

The two virtual rallies are seen as one way to revitalize the party cadres ahead of assembly elections and “set the party activities, which have somehow halted due to Covid-19 pandemic, rolling again.”

“Meeting with saptrishis is important as the first step for election preparedness is booth-management. BJP, this time is making its booth management system more vibrant. The election of booth pramukhs at all the 67,000 booths has been completed. We have appointed assembly seat in-charges recently, now we are in the process of forming saptarishis at every booth. By next week, this work should be completed,” said a senior BJP leader.

The party’s organizational secretary said that since the technology has become very important. “The virtual rallies will be either through Facebook or any other given technology,” said Nagendra ji. “Our target is to organize such rallies in 200 assembly constituencies and if possible in all 243 seats. In days to come, we will be in a position to address 10 rallies a day,” he added.

The party has asked all its different cells (morchas) to keep interacting with people through different mediums and also reach out 8,000-odd panchayats in the process as well.

In line with the party’s virtual meeting, Digha assembly BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia organised one such rally on Sunday which was addressed by Union minister Ravishankar Prasad.

Bihar elections are crucial for the BJP as it had suffered debacles in several states between October last year and February this year. It had already announced to contest the polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar of the JD (U).