e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / In Bihar, BJP gets into election mode with PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

In Bihar, BJP gets into election mode with PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

The Bihar unit of the BJP has lined up two virtual rallies in the next 10 days to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party’s president J P Nadda.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 22:20 IST
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Patna
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party leaders listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat at the party’s office in Patna on Sunday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party leaders listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat at the party’s office in Patna on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls in October/November, the state unit of BJP slipped into election mode with ‘saptarishis’ — the seven-member committees of every booth in the state — joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday to take forward his message to the people to mobilise support for the polls.

For this the party had asked all office-bearers and 67,000 booth pramukhs (in-charges) in Bihar to ensure that booth members listen to ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Not only that, in line with the party’s central leadership’s decision to organize a series of virtual rallies to mark the BJP government’s first year in office in its second term at the Centre, the state unit of the BJP has lined up two rallies in the next 10 days.

“One of the virtual rallies will be addressed by Union home minister and former party president Amit Shah followed by present national president J P Nadda,” said Nagendra Ji, state BJP organizational secretary.

“Though the dates are yet to be decided, the virtual rally of Shah might be within a week or both the rallies may take place the same day, one after the other,” he said.

Party sources said that Shah’s rally most likely will be on June 7.

The two virtual rallies are seen as one way to revitalize the party cadres ahead of assembly elections and “set the party activities, which have somehow halted due to Covid-19 pandemic, rolling again.”

“Meeting with saptrishis is important as the first step for election preparedness is booth-management. BJP, this time is making its booth management system more vibrant. The election of booth pramukhs at all the 67,000 booths has been completed. We have appointed assembly seat in-charges recently, now we are in the process of forming saptarishis at every booth. By next week, this work should be completed,” said a senior BJP leader.

The party’s organizational secretary said that since the technology has become very important. “The virtual rallies will be either through Facebook or any other given technology,” said Nagendra ji. “Our target is to organize such rallies in 200 assembly constituencies and if possible in all 243 seats. In days to come, we will be in a position to address 10 rallies a day,” he added.

The party has asked all its different cells (morchas) to keep interacting with people through different mediums and also reach out 8,000-odd panchayats in the process as well.

In line with the party’s virtual meeting, Digha assembly BJP MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia organised one such rally on Sunday which was addressed by Union minister Ravishankar Prasad.

Bihar elections are crucial for the BJP as it had suffered debacles in several states between October last year and February this year. It had already announced to contest the polls under the leadership of Nitish Kumar of the JD (U).

tags
top news
2 Pak High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
2 Pak High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In