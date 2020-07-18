In Bihar, paid isolation facility at hotels for Covid-19 positive healthcare workers

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST

The Bihar government has decided to extend paid isolation facility in hotels to doctors and healthcare workers who test positive for Covid-19 if they do not have adequate facilities at home.

The health department, in its order issued on Saturday, said it would pay for the hotel stay, including food, of all such frontline corona warriors. It, however, capped the expenditure to a maximum of Rs 4,000 per day in hotels of Patna, Rs 3,000 for hotels in districts, which were divisional headquarters, and Rs 2,500 for other districts.

It also authorized district magistrates to negotiate with the management of respective hotels and get rooms at cheaper rates.

The order said that doctors and healthcare workers, who test positive or show symptoms of the virus, would be given priority in admission at medical college hospitals, depending on the severity of the case.

The department has already decided to earmark 100 beds for Covid-19 patients in each of its nine medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

The department had on June 23 allowed home isolation facility, with certain riders, for Covid-19 asymptomatic doctors and healthcare workers. However, Saturday’s order said that many frontline workers stayed in rented accommodation and may face difficulty in self isolation besides quarantining other family members.

The facility of paid isolation at hotels was for such frontline workers, said the order issued by Bihar’s principal secretary, health, Uday Singh Kumawat. The department had also issued an order on June 24, allowing paid isolation facility at select hotels to Covid-19 patients who wanted to avail it.

Though the government order did not specify the number of healthcare workers who have so far been infected by the virus, it, however, acknowledged the fact that many employees at government hospitals and district health offices had tested Covid-19 positive of late.

The Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has claimed that over 200 healthcare workers, including doctors, had so far tested positive for the virus in Bihar.