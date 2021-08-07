In Bihar’s Katihar district, mosque washed away by River Ganga

A mosque at Babla Banna village in Katihar district was washed away by strong currents of the River Ganga on Friday. This is the second such mosque which was washed away by the river within a week.

“We saw our mosque being washed away by the river Ganga helplessly,” said Md Izhar of the village adding, “Erosion here is very sharp, and several houses are facing the threat of erosion in our village.”

“A week ago too, a mosque was washed away by the strong currents of the River Ganga at Yusu Tola,” he said.

Amdabad circle officer Anil Kumar Santoshi said, “Despite anti-erosion work undertaken, the threat of erosion is quite sharp this time. Over six villages are facing the threat of erosion.”

Amdabad has been erosion-prone and so far, four government schools (three middle schools and one primary school) dozens of houses besides hundreds of acres of arable land have been washed away by the Ganga in the last five years.