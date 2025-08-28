In ‘dying statement’, Nikki Bhati alleged cylinder blast: Cops

Greater Noida : Nikki Bhati, the 28-year-old woman who was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in Greater Noida last week, told doctors in her dying declaration that she suffered “burn injuries while cooking”, said police investigators privy to the case on Wednesday, adding that she may have been motivated to make such a statement to protect her sister. Investigators also said that Nikki’s family initially refused a post-mortem, but only agreed after local police officials counselled them. Nikki Bhati, 28, allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Greater Noida(Sourced)

According to police and hospital officials who have worked on the case, Nikki told doctors in her “dying declaration” that she was injured while cooking, after a cylinder blast at her home. The statement was noted in the hospital’s medico-legal certificate (MLC No. 703), which recorded: “burn at home, due to blast of cooking cylinder.” Nikki was brought in critical condition by her husband Vipin Bhati’s relative, Devendra, at 6pm

To be sure, such declarations are admissible in court only if recorded before a magistrate — something police could not arrange as Nikki died on the way to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The police investigation, however, later ruled out any cylinder blast and recovered an empty thinner bottle and lighter from the house, now key evidence in the case.

Kasna station house officer (SHO) Dharmendra Shukla said Nikki may have deliberately concealed the truth. “It is believed she did not want anyone to be sent behind bars, which is why she did not blame anyone in her last words,” he said.

The investigators cited above, who asked not to be identified, also said that since Nikki’s younger sister Kanchan was married into the same family, she may have been reluctant to criminally implicate her in-laws out of fear of her sister’s wellbeing.

The police investigation confirmed there had been no cylinder blast. The police team that photographed Nikki’s kitchen, found it intact. Instead, they recovered an empty thinner bottle and a lighter, both sent for forensic analysis. Her autopsy confirmed death due to burn injuries.

Initially, Nikki’s family resisted a post-mortem, agreeing only after police intervention.

“We were not in favour of a post-mortem to avoid any additional damage to her dead body,” her brother, Vicky Payla, told HT on Wednesday.

SHO Shukla added: “After a brief conversation, they agreed, and later the body was handed back to them.”

One of the most damning accounts in the case came from Nikki’s sister, Kanchan. According to a senior officer, she told police she heard screams and rushed to find Nikki engulfed in flames, descending the stairs, while Vipin stood nearby.

“Kanchan tried to douse the fire, holding a mobile phone in one hand while sprinkling water with the other. She also recorded part of the incident. Soon after, she fainted and Nikki was rushed to hospital,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

Police also found that Nikki and Vipin’s relationship had soured days earlier. Separate beddings in their room suggested estrangement.

Despite the gravity of the case, no one from Nikki’s family approached the police until the morning of August 22, after her last rites. The matter was first discussed in a village panchayat involving both families, after which it was reported to police in the afternoon — nearly 20 hours after her death. Based on investigations, police registered a case under Section 103 (murder), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against four members of the Bhati family.

Vipin was taken into custody and, during evidence recovery on August 23, police shot him in the leg when he allegedly tried to flee.

Since then, all of Vipin’s immediate family members — his mother Daya, father Satveer, and brother Rohit (Kanchan’s husband) — have been arrested.

The case, which has since gripped national headlines, has also led to a series of conflicting claims online by both families.

Senior police officers said the “media trial” was hampering investigations, as “people unrelated to the case have started appearing before the media with allegations.” They urged anyone with factual information to share it directly with investigators.

Commission steps in

On Wednesday, Meenakshi Bharala of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission met Nikki’s family at their home in Roopvas village, Dadri. She demanded a “fair investigation without delay” and promised that a chargesheet would be filed within days.

“We demanded strict action against anyone responsible for Nikki’s death,” Bharala said. She also confronted the family over leaving Nikki at her in-laws’ home despite alleged harassment. “They said it was due to society’s pressure. But women should not be forced to stay with in-laws against their will — such mistakes can lead to tragedies like Nikki’s.”

The commission also promised financial support: ₹4,000 each month for Nikki’s son and for Kanchan’s two children until they turn 18.

Bharala dismissed claims that social media “reels” had sparked conflict between the couple. “There was no derogatory content. Nikki and her sister only used the platform to promote their professional work,” she said.