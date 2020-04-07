In Gehlot’s praise for ‘Bhilwara model’, a message for fight against Covid-19

india

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the model adopted by his government in checking the spread of coronavirus in Bhilwara, has set standard in fight against the pandemic.

He added that the first case in Rajasthan was reported on March 2, 2020, and strict measures were taken in the state on the very first day.

“The Bhilwara border was sealed on March 19 after we found a doctor being corona positive and it is becoming a learning ground now. In Bhilwara, 3,000 teams were formed that reached 32 lakh people. We reached nearly six lakh homes and screening was done,” Gehlot said while addressing a press conference through video conferencing.

The chief minister further said that the same Bhilwara model will be replicated across the state, including in Ramganj in state capital Jaipur, which has become the new Covid-19 hot spot.

A 45-year-old man from Ramganj, who returned from Oman via Dubai on March 13, has become a superspreader, transmitting the virus to at least 19 family members and sparking fears of community transmission.

Gehlot also said that Rajasthan will start rapid testing of coronavirus in the state within a week as his government has ordered 10 lakh testing kits from China which will be received soon.

Bhilwara reported a surge in Covid-19 cases after two doctors got infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus, which later spread to another 25 patients, necessitating a massive screening exercise of the district’s entire 28 lakh population and curfew in the district.

With 27 cases, the district was considered the worst hit in Rajasthan and for a few days, at the national level too.

Bhilwara, about 250 km south of Jaipur with about 48 per cent of the district’s total 2.8 million people mainly engaged in cultivation.