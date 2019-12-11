‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien counters PM Modi on Citizenship Bill

india

Daggers were drawn between the government and the Opposition as the debate over Citizenship Bill progressed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. While the Opposition parties say the bill attacks the very foundation of the Constitution of India, the government defends it saying the bill is needed to give a dignified life to persecuted minorities from India’s neighbouring countries.

“The bill that you have brought is an assault on the very foundation of the Indian constitution, it is an assault on the Republic of India. It hurts the soul of India. It is against our constitution and democracy. It fails the morality test,” Congress leader Anand Sharma said in the debate that is going on without any break in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) took its attack a step further. “Our government, through this Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC, is trying to fulfill the dream of Jinnah. Remember, in 1949 Sardar Patel had said ‘we are laying the foundation of a truly secular democracy in India’. The country cannot be divided on the basis of religion,” SP leader Javed Ali Khan said.

His remarks came shortly after Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the bill. “I read that PM said this will be written in golden letters. I will tell you where it will be written; it will be written on grave of the father of the nation, but which father of the nation? In Karachi, on Jinnah’s grave,” he said. The Prime Minister had made a renewed pitch for the bill’s enactment ahead of its tabling in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The bill, PM Modi told his party’s lawmakers from the two Houses, will be written in golden letters.

The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday where he said it is the government’s attempt to give a dignified life to persecuted minorities in three of India’s neighbouring countries - Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“When Partition happened, it was thought the minorities will get civil rights and lead a normal life, that they will be able to practice their own religion and protect their women. But when we look back, we see what the truth really is. These people did not get their rights. They were either killed, converted or came to India,” Shah said. This bill will give citizenship to all such people, he added.

He also dismissed allegations that the bill is biased against Muslims in India. “The Muslims in India are our citizens, they won’t be tortured,” the Home Minister said.

The Lok Sabha passed the bill just after midnight on Monday amid fierce debate in the House which saw AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tearing a copy of the bill. Once law, it will make it much easier for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians fleeing Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan to become Indians.

The central government says Muslims from these three countries are excluded because they can choose to go to other Muslim countries. Also excluded are other minorities fleeing political or religious persecution elsewhere, such as Tamils from Sri Lanka, Rohingya from Myanmar and Tibetans from China.

The BJP is confident that the bill will clear the Rajya Sabha test too. It is banking on the support of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) - all of which are outside the fold of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). AIADMK has already announced its support for the bill, and so has Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).