In Gurugram, 91 Paytm staff contacted for screening, 4 samples sent for testing

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 17:05 IST

The district rapid response team on Thursday collected samples of four more Paytm employees in Gurugram, who were in close contact with the 26-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The patient had a travel history to Italy and has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“Samples of four people who worked closely with the Paytm employee detected positive for COVID-19 has been to AIIMS, Delhi for testing. All four people reside in Gurugram,” Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer said.

On Wednesday night, the district administration received a list of 91 Paytm employees working in sector 54 Paytm office.

“Of the 91 employees, 71 are living in Gurugram, 18 in Delhi, 1 each in Faridabad and Noida. Our team has already interacted with all of them, advising them to self-quarantine. They will be under observation and their samples will be sent for testing only if we see any symptoms. We have also reached out to health officials in Faridabad, Noida, and Delhi too,” Punia said.

Punia along with his response team visited the Paytm office at 1 am the intervening night. They screened the office and workstation of the coronavirus patient.

“At 7 am on Thursday, the office was sanitised. A chemical solution mixed with water has been sprayed and the office has been closed,” said one of the rapid response team members’ privy to the matter. Also, Paytm in its official statement stated the office has been closed and employees have been asked to work from home for a couple of days.

Paytm hasn’t yet responded regarding the self-quarantine of employees and sample collection.

The Medanta Hospital has placed 14 Italian nationals, who were lodged at ITBP’s Chawla Camp earlier, in their isolated quarantine floor. According to the Medanta spokesperson, the hospital has received, at the special request of the government, 14 asymptomatic people suspected to have COVID-19.

“These patients are housed on a completely separate floor, in an isolated quarantine floor, with no contact with the rest of the hospital. There is a dedicated medical team wearing protective gear looking after these patients. All items used on the floor are isolated to that floor. The isolated floor will completely contain the disease even with these asymptomatic people. All other hospital operations are going on as normal and there is no increased risk to patients, visitors or staff,” the spokesperson said.