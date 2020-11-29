In Hyderabad, Amit Shah says ‘never called farmers’ protest politically motivated’

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 16:18 IST

Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he has never termed the ongoing protests staged by agitating farmers in Delhi as politically motivated. Shah, who is in Hyderabad, to campaign for BJP ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections, was speaking to mediapersons at the Telangana BJP headquarters at Nampally.

Shah told ANI, “I never called the farmers’ protest politically motivated, neither am I calling it now.”

Farmers from Punjab have been staging protests demanding rollback of the recently passed farm bills. The protests began on November 25 when farmer groups under the Bharatiya Kisan Union started the Delhi Chalo march.