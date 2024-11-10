In Maharashtra, Modi takes on Cong over ‘divisive ploy’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Congress in poll-bound Maharashtra, accusing the party of insulting the Constitution, trying to divide society on caste lines, and indulging in rampant corruption. PM Narendra Modi with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Ashok Chavan during a rally in Nanded on Saturday. (PTI)

Addressing a large gathering in the Akola district of Vidarbha region, the PM accused the Congress of using the Constitution to merely meet its political goals.

“Congress people are showing a red book labelled ‘Constitution of India’ with blank pages inside. This is a testament to their disregard and hatred for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The entire country is shocked at their political ploy,” he said.

The Congress has pitched recent elections as a battle to safeguard the Constitution, with its leader Rahul Gandhi carrying a copy of the Constitution at different rallies. However, a political row erupted earlier in the week after the BJP alleged that the Congress distributed a blank book with “Constitution of India” written on the front, a charge rejected by the Opposition party.

“They hate Babasaheb because he was a Dalit and because he got credit for drafting the Constitution. Babasaheb is an inspiration for me, the BJP, and my government. Our government has developed places attached to his legacy,” Modi said.

The PM accused the Congress of attempting to divide the country and create rifts between different castes, urging the electorate to remain united. “Congress is well aware that the more the country weakens, the more it will strengthen. Congress creates a divide between various castes. It will take away the rights of the SCs. This is their conspiracy and character. You have to stay aware. Remember, ‘Ek hain toh safe hain (We are safe if we are united),” he said.

Modi also accused the Congress of encouraging Pakistan’s agenda and speaking the language of separatists by pushing for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution, which used to grant special status to Jammu & Kashmir before it was scrapped in 2019. “The Congress supported a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly calling for the restoration of Article 370. They want to push J&K back into clutches of violence, but Article 370 will never be restored,” he said. His comments come amid a simmering controversy over the J&K assembly passing a resolution calling for the restoration of Article 370.

The PM also levelled corruption charge at the Congress, saying that the party was using the states where it was in power —Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh—to finance its “shahi parivar” (royal family).

“Wherever Congress forms government, that state becomes an ATM for the Congress’ royal family. These days, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana have become their ATMs,” he said, adding that the party was anti-development and only interested in looting Maharashtra.

Days after Rahul Gandhi reiterated his pledge to conduct a caste census at rallies in Nagpur and Mumbai, Modi in the Nanded of Marathwada reiterated his charge that the Congress’s sole agenda was to pit one caste against another. He said that the Congress couldn’t digest the progress of Scheduled Castes, tribal people, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“Congress hates the OBCs because it cannot digest the fact that an OBC is the prime minister for ten years and working by taking everyone along. They want to divide the OBC communities into small castes and snatch the power of their unity. If it happens, Congress will snatch the reservation,” he said.

There is a wave in favour of the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, he said, adding that their goal was to ensure a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India).

“Today, there is a wave in favour of Mahayuti and BJP in the entire Maharashtra. People are saying that for a developed Maharashtra, Mahayuti’s government is needed. Maharashtra has suffered the wrath of the Congress and its sins for a long time,” he said.

He added: ‘’Farmers’ interests are the most important priority, and they have been benefitting due to several welfare schemes and financial aid. In the last two years, ₹80,000 crore worth of investment has come to Marathwada alone. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor has given a new identity to Marathwada. The rail coach factory, logistics park, Shakti-peeth Expressway have opened new avenues of employment.”