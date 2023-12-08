In Mahua Moitra's defence, JD(U) MP says, 'Humko ata hi nahi'; Om Birla scolds

During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Mahua Moitra's expulsion for cash-for-question allegations on Friday, JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav said he never writes his questions as he does not even know how to operate a computer. His Parliament login is with his PA, he said and this open admission in the Lok Sabha drew a scolding from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who said this cannot go on. An MP can submit written questions to Parliament but can't get questions drafted by someone else, Birla said. JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav said he does not remember his Parliament password.

At the end of the debate followed by the vote, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha. The charge against her was that she took cash and gifts from industrialist Darshan Hiranandani and shared her Parliament login in exchange. Hiranandani used the login to ask questions about Adani. Mahua Moitra admitted to having shared the login with Hiranandani, a friend, and said most of the MPs get their questions by their team as there was no rule regarding this. Moitra denied taking any cash and reiterated that there was no evidence.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

‘Humko ata hi nahi hai’

"Even I do not remember my password. My PA has it. I did not frame any questions this time in the Lok Sabha out of fear. Pata nahi kya ho jayega (don't know what will happen). I never make my questions and so do many MPs," Giridhari Yadav said. "I never make my questions. My PA and other staff do. Humko ata hi nahi hai. Humko computer chalana nahi ata hai (I don't know how to do it. I can't operate a computer)," the JD(U) MP said adding that he is a three-time MP and was an MLA four times and can't learn at this age. "Can we learn in this age? Lalu Yadav once said an old crow can not be tamed. Not possible. Made some questions on 377 with great difficulty. What to do if I don't know something," Giridhari Yadav said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took a minute after Yadav's statement and said serious action could be taken against the JD(U) MP for his admission in the Lok Sabha. "I want to tell everyone you will have to ask your question. No one can ask questions on our behalf," Om Birla said and asked Trinamool Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay whether he agreed with Giridhari Yadav's statement that no member asks questions on their own. "Everyone wants to ask questions but they don't know how to," the Trinamool leader said.

"You can still submit the hard copy of questions. Both online and hardcopy are accepted," Om Birla reminded the members.