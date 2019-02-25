In no hurry to join politics, says Robert Vadra as BJP calls him ‘joker in a circus’

A day after Robert Vadra hinted at joining politics with a Facebook post, posters welcoming him to contest Lok Sabha election have cropped up in his home town Moradabad.

“Robert Vadra ji you are welcome to contest elections from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency” said the posters in Hindi.

On Sunday, Vadra raised eyebrows with a Facebook post saying that he wants a larger role in serving the people once the accusations of money laundering against him end.

In Delhi, Vadra ruled out plunging into politics in a hurry.

“First, I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations. But yes, I will start working on it. There is no hurry. People need to feel that I can make a change... All in time,” he told ANI when asked if he wanted to join politics and contest polls.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit also played down the significance of posters in Moradabad.

“It is up to the workers. Every person expresses himself. Everyone has the freedom to express themselves,” he told ANI.

The BJP responded to the posters sarcastically with Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi describing Vadra as a circus joker.

“This P-R (Priyanka-Rahul) circus was waiting for the entry of a joker and the joker can now be seen,” Naqvi told ANI.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 13:18 IST