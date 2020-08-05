e-paper
In pics: Clad in golden dhoti-kurta, PM Modi performs bhoomi pujan rituals for Ram temple in Ayodhya

The prime minister’s first stop in Ayodhya was the 10th-century Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya wherein he offered special prayers.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 13:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of Ram temple at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ ceremony of Ram temple at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the holy city of Ayodhya on Wednesday for the momentous foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple. Dressed in a golden-coloured traditional dhoti kurta, the prime minister’s first stop was the 10th-century Hanuman Garhi temple wherein he offered special prayers.

Hindustantimes

PM Modi was presented with a headgear, silver ‘mukut’ and a stole by Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Maharaj, head priest of the ancient Hanuman Garhi Temple.

Hindustantimes

The prime minister then went on to offer prayers to Ram Lalla and performed ‘sashtang pranam’ at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Hindustantimes

PM Modi also planted a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, ahead of foundation stone-laying of Ram temple.

Hindustantimes

Surrounded by seers, the prime minister took part in the rituals and performed bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple.

Hindustantimes

As per the priest at Ram temple bhoomi pujan, nine bricks were kept at the site of the ceremony which were sent by the devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989.

“There are 2 lakh 75 thousand such bricks out of which 100 bricks with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ engraving have been taken,” the priest said during the ceremony as reported by ANI.

Hindustantimes

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among other dignitaries took part in the event at the Ram Janambhoomi site.

Hindustantimes

The prime minister will be in the temple town for around three hours before heading back to Lucknow at around 2.20 pm, as per his itinerary.

Hindustantimes
