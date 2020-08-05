e-paper
In pics: Fireworks, havan and ceremonious rituals as India gears up for historic Ram mandir bhoomi pujan

In pics: Fireworks, havan and ceremonious rituals as India gears up for historic Ram mandir bhoomi pujan

Ayodhya is spruced up and all decked up with freshly painted buildings and decorations adorning every nook and corner of the town.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:10 IST
Posted by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Havan at VHP office at Delhi to celebrate Ram Janam Bhumi Shilanayas.
Havan at VHP office at Delhi to celebrate Ram Janam Bhumi Shilanayas. (Vipin Kumar/HT)
         

Uttar Pradesh’s temple town of Ayodhya is all set to witness the historic foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in a short while from now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya on Wednesday and is set to mark the occasion by laying the foundation stone of the grand temple and performing bhoomi pujan ritual. The momentous ceremony will take place at around 12.30 pm with various chief ministers, Union ministers likely to be in attendance.

Streets of the temple town are decked up ahead Wednesday’s momentous bhooman pujan ceremony.
Streets of the temple town are decked up ahead Wednesday’s momentous bhooman pujan ceremony. ( Vipin Kumar /HT )

Ayodhya is spruced up and all decked with freshly painted buildings and decorations adorning every nook and corner of the town.

Havan at VHP office at Delhi to celebrate Ram Janam Bhumi Shilanayas Photo Vipin Kumar
Havan at VHP office at Delhi to celebrate Ram Janam Bhumi Shilanayas Photo Vipin Kumar ( Vipin Kumar/HT )

Not just the temple town, celebrations marked the run-up to the grand even across the country.

Delhi BJP workers celebrating on the historical Day of the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan .
Delhi BJP workers celebrating on the historical Day of the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan . ( Sonu Mehta/HT )

Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a ‘deepotsava’, a festival of lights.

A devotee celebrating on the ocassion of Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya.
A devotee celebrating on the ocassion of Ram temple bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya. ( Sonu Mehta/HT )

Around 175 eminent guests have been invited for the ‘bhoomi poojan’ of Ram temple.

An exclusive pic of Ram Janm Bhoomi Sthali which has been temporarily created for pooja. PM Modi will perform rituals at this place after laying stone foundation of Ram Temple.
An exclusive pic of Ram Janm Bhoomi Sthali which has been temporarily created for pooja. PM Modi will perform rituals at this place after laying stone foundation of Ram Temple. ( Deepak Gupta/HT )

Besides Prime Minister Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be present on stage.

PM Modi will use a 40-kilogram silver brick to lay the foundation of the temple. The brick, which has been donated by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairperson of the temple trust, will be removed after the ceremony.

Several devotees have also donated silver bricks to the trust. All of them will be used for the ceremony on Wednesday and will be encashed for the construction of Ram Mandir.

Around 100,000 lamps will be lit on the banks of the Saryu River on Wednesday.

