Friday, Oct 11, 2019

In pics: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping tour by seaside town Mamallapuram

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi will be accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members will accompany the Chinese leader.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the famous site of Pallava Era during the 2nd informal summit in Mamallapuram on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the famous site of Pallava Era during the 2nd informal summit in Mamallapuram on Friday. (Photo: ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Mamallapuram ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping, received the leader at the monument called Arjuna’s penance in the seaside town on Friday. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister shook hands with Xi as the two leaders greeted each other.

PM Modi and the Chinese President are scheduled to hold informal talks on Friday evening as well as on Saturday. The Chinese leader arrived at Mamallapuram around 5 pm and was taken around the historic shore temples by the Prime Minister. He was also offered tender coconut water as a welcome drink. On his way to Mamallapuram, along the picturesque East Coast Road, the Chinese leader was greeted with traditional music and folk artists performed at a number of locations to welcome Xi.

PM @narendramodi and President Xi Jinping are at the Pancha Rathas complex in Mamallapuram.
PM @narendramodi and President Xi Jinping are at the Pancha Rathas complex in Mamallapuram. ( Photo: PMOIndia/ Twitter )
Kickstarting their informal meet, Modi took Xi on a guided tour at the magnificent relief structure Arjuna’s Penance, which was carved in the mid-seventh century.
Kickstarting their informal meet, Modi took Xi on a guided tour at the magnificent relief structure Arjuna’s Penance, which was carved in the mid-seventh century. ( Photo: narendramodi/ Twitter )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the famous site of Pallava Era during the 2nd informal summit in Mahabalipuram on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the famous site of Pallava Era during the 2nd informal summit in Mahabalipuram on Friday. ( Photo: ANI )
The two leaders also visited the Panch Rathas and the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram, which is known for its architecture and temples which date back to the Pallava Dynasty
The two leaders also visited the Panch Rathas and the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram, which is known for its architecture and temples which date back to the Pallava Dynasty ( Photo: PMOIndia/ Twitter )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2nd informal summit at the famous site of Pallava Era in Mahabalipuram on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2nd informal summit at the famous site of Pallava Era in Mahabalipuram on Friday. ( Photo: ANI )
First Published: Oct 11, 2019 18:26 IST

