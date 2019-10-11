In pics: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping tour by seaside town Mamallapuram

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Mamallapuram ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping, received the leader at the monument called Arjuna’s penance in the seaside town on Friday. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister shook hands with Xi as the two leaders greeted each other.

PM Modi and the Chinese President are scheduled to hold informal talks on Friday evening as well as on Saturday. The Chinese leader arrived at Mamallapuram around 5 pm and was taken around the historic shore temples by the Prime Minister. He was also offered tender coconut water as a welcome drink. On his way to Mamallapuram, along the picturesque East Coast Road, the Chinese leader was greeted with traditional music and folk artists performed at a number of locations to welcome Xi.

