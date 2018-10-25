In Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM, a scathing takedown of CBI’s interim chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out the Centre today terming as “illegal” the midnight removal of CBI chief Alok Verma and questioning the appointment on interim charge of senior officer M Nageswara Rao.

Rao, Rahul Gandhi alleged, faces corruption charges and can be “controlled”.

“It is illegal for the CBI chief to be removed, it is illegal for a new man to be given charge of CBI. Who has been given the charge? A person who faces cases. Why has this person been given the charge? Because the prime minister can control this person,” Gandhi said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Gandhi also said that Alok Verma’s sudden removal was a panic reaction by PM Modi. “The question is why was he removed at 2 am... The main reason is that CBI was going to begin investigation in Rafale deal,” he said.

After Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana were stripped of charges, joint director Nageswara Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer, was appointed interim chief of the CBI.

The DMK has also questioned the credentials of the CBI’s interim chief.

“Appointment of a controversial officer like Nageshwar Rao is nothing but to ensure that CBI remains the caged parrot of the BJP government,” party chief MK Stalin said, according to ANI.

“Several complaints were sent to the CBI director Alok Verma against Nageshwar Rao and there are reports that Verma wanted to initiate investigations into allegations against him,” Stalin said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 20:23 IST