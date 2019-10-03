e-paper
In Rs 13 crore heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track

According to proprietor of Lalitha Jewellery Kiran Kumar, the men escaped with jewellery weighing about 35 kg valued at Rs 13 crores.

south Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
M Manikandan
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Police commissioner A Amalraj said we suspect that people from outside the state could be involved
A day after two masked men decamped with Rs 13 crore worth of jewellery from a showroom in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy, the police have detained six suspects, from the neighbouring town of Pudukkottai.

The theft took place at Lalitha Jewellery, a chain with 15 showrooms across southern India. In the early hours of Wednesday, the duo had drilled a hole on the showroom’s sidewall and fled with jewels made of gold, diamond and platinum.

According to proprietor of Lalitha Jewellery Kiran Kumar, the men escaped with jewellery weighing about 35 kg valued at Rs 13 crores.

Trichy city police commissioner A Amalraj has formed seven teams to nab the accused. “We suspect that people from outside the state could be involved,” Amalraj said.

Police are searching lodges in Trichy and neighbouring Karur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Perambalur districts.

An officer, who is part of the investigation team, said the identity of the burglars could not be established from the CCTV footage. “Other than masks, they were wearing masks and gloves to ensure that they do not leave their fingerprints. They used crowbar and gas welding instruments to drill a hole on the two-feet wide wall,” said the officer.

Trichy police came to know about a six-member team which was residing at a private lodge at Pudukottai.

“They claimed to be blanket sellers from Jharkhand. However, a sixth man who had gone out for bringing food, tried to run when he saw us. He fell down and was injured. He was admitted to a hospital, the five others been taken into custody for questioning,” the officer added.

The investigators said the robbers sprinkled chilli powder so that sniffer dogs won’t be able to follow their trail.

The police are looking into past cases of burglaries in the state for clues. In, a five-member team from Jharkhand had drilled into SNS Jewellery store in Dharmapuri and stole jewels worth Rs 11 crore. The incident was similar to the Trichy incident.

The police are also interrogating the 192 employees of the Trichy branch of Lalithaa Jewellers. “We have summoned 12 workers who were absent on the day when the crime happened,” police noted.

Six private security personnel were guarding outside the jewellery showroom at the time on the incident. They are being questioned too.

Commissioner Amalraj said the accused will be arrested within the next two days.

