e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / India News

In Shiv Sena’s new line on citizenship bill, a phone call played a role

According to a top Congress leader, the party leadership reached out the its new ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena on Tuesday to convey that their stand in Lok Sabha over the bill was uncalled for.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:56 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interacts with media at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai on Tuesday.(Pramod Thakur/Hindustan Times)
         

When Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday expressed apprehensions about Citizenship Bill, a day before its tabling in the Rajya Sabha, it hinted towards a u-turn. The Sena had supported the bill in the Lok Sabha, joining the list of parties which led to its clearance in the Lower House of Parliament.

It has now emerged that change in Shiv Sena’s stand came after Congress, its alliance partner in Maharashtra, expressed its discontent over the bill’s passage in the Lok Sabha and reached out to Thackeray on Tuesday morning. In the afternoon, Thackeray came out with a statement which said his party will not back the bill in the Rajya Sabha unless the government gives “clarity” on questions the party has raised.

“We voted yesterday to absorb various people facing brutalities in other countries but we have asked many questions. Those questions we thought would be answered, ranging from national security to the rights of locals in various states of India. If these queries are not answered, we won’t be supporting the CAB in the Rajya Sabha. Every party supporting or opposing it is asking for clarity in the national interest. Clarity must be ensured,” he said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to a top Congress leader, the party leadership reached out the its new ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena on Tuesday to convey that their stand in Lok Sabha over the bill was uncalled for. “Our senior leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was in Mumbai and he spoke to Thackeray over the issue. The dialogue came in the backdrop of the Rahul Gandhi’s tweet in the afternoon. Thackeray, soon after the conversation gave reaction that it would oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha if their concerns were not addressed,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, “The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation.”

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had supported Sena-led government in Maharashtra last month. The Congress had put up a condition that the government should be secular, and that the Sena should shed its image of a party promoting hardline Hindutva.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had announced that his party supported the bill in the interest of the country. Another party MP Arvind Sawant had said on Tuesday, “Our decision to vote in favour of the citizenship bill was taken in the interest of the nation and the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) agreed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress is applicable in Maharashtra.”

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
‘In golden letters on Jinnah’s grave’: TMC’s Derek counters PM Modi on CAB
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news