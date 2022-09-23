Home / India News / 'In what capacity?': BJP's jibe at Gehlot's 'Sonia Gandhi will decide' statement

'In what capacity?': BJP's jibe at Gehlot's 'Sonia Gandhi will decide' statement

Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:29 AM IST

BJP asked whether Sonia Gandhi is the permanent president of the Congress after Ashok Gehlot said Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken will decide regarding Rajasthan if Gehlot is elected the party president.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken will decide the further proceedings (what will happen in Rajasthan) if Gehlot is elected as the party president.&nbsp;
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said Sonia Gandhi and Ajay Maken will decide the further proceedings (what will happen in Rajasthan) if Gehlot is elected as the party president. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

The BJP once again raised questions over the scheduled election to the president post of the Congress and this time it's based on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's statement on Friday confirming that he will be contesting in the election. Then what will happen in Rajasthan? Gehlot said Ajay Maken and Sonia Gandhi will decide the 'further proceedings' if Gehlot becomes the party president. BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla asked why Sonia Gandhi will be in that decision-making process as she will no longer be the president of the party, if Gehlot is elected. Also Read | We will not oppose if Sachin Pilot is made CM: Rajasthan minister

"What capacity will she have? She will be ex-president! Shouldn't Congress MLAs decide? So Gandhis will have REMOTE CONTROl!" he tweeted terming the election 'farzi chunav'. Also Read | Shashi Tharoor's '...not the critic who counts' post amid Congress poll challenge

"Sir, after you become president, how and why will Sonia Gandhi decide? Is she permanent president and will you be a remote-controlled president," the BJP spokesperson added.

As speculations over Gehlot contesting the polls were doing the rounds before he himself confirmed on Friday, there has been a buzz that Sachin Pilot will become the chief minister if Gehlot takes the rein of the party.

Earlier, Gehlot said he can keep two posts but on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi pushed for 'one person, one post' norm implying that Gehlot can't be the party chief and the Rajasthan chief minister at the same time. The post of the Congress chief is not just an organisational post, Rahul Gandhi said. The Congress president is an ideological post, it is a belief system. My advice would be whoever becomes the president should remember that he represents a set of ideas and a belief system and a vision of India. What we decided at Udaipur chintan shivir (one man, one post), we expect that commitment to be maintained," he said.

Friday, September 23, 2022
