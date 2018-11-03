In Yogi Adityanath’s ‘good news’ for Diwali, a 100-metre tall Ram statue

Going by the statements of some leaders, it seems the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has started building up a rhythm on the Ram temple issue with three days left for chief minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya for the Deepotsav celebrations there on the Diwali eve on November 6.

State BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey on Friday said, “CM Yogi Adityanath is a saint. He has prepared a plan for Ayodhya. He will give good news to the people regarding temple on Diwali. Yogi will disclose his plan during visit to the temple town during the Deepotsav celebration.” Pandey made the statement while inaugurating an employment fair in Chandauli.

Pandey’s statement came hours after RSS spokesperson Bhaiyyaji Joshi said the organisation was ready to carry out a similar campaign like the rath yatra of 1990.

Yogi himself had called for an early resolution to the Ayodhya dispute a few days ago. “If justice is given in time, it is appreciated as fair but when delayed it is equivalent to injustice,” he had said.

A senior BJP leader said along with announcing the launch of various development projects (museum, art gallery, airport dedicated to Ram in Ayodhya), Adityanath will convince the people about his commitment to building the Ram temple.

He is also likely to announce the construction of the grand statue of Ram on the bank of River Saryu. The state government plans to build the 100-metre tall statue at a cost of Rs 330 crore. It will be installed on a 36-metre high pedestal near the bank of the river, he said.

Addressing a meeting in Gorakhpur on October 31, Adityanath had said he will go with good news to Ayodhya.

A political observer RK Mishra said the right-wing groups and sadhus were building pressure for construction of the temple by bringing an ordinance or an executive order. The BJP government now had little option but to accede to their demands, he said.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) chief Swami Narendra Giri said Adityanath was likely to intimate the top leadership about the sentiments of the saints and set a deadline for construction of the temple during his visit to Ayodhya on November 6.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 08:07 IST