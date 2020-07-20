e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Incessant rains in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh leave 3 dead, 11 missing

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:06 IST
Dehradun: Three persons of a family were killed and 11 other people went missing after their houses collapsed due to incessant rains in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday at Munsiyari town in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, located about 450 kilometres (km) away from tDehradun, said officials.

Two bodies have been recovered, while the search is on to find the third one, they added.

Girija Shankar Joshi, district information officer (DIO), Pithoragarh, said, “The district control room received the information about the incident around 2 am. A rescue team, comprising the state disaster response force (SDRF), police and revenue department personnel, reached the spot within an hour.”

“They reached the Gaila village, where they were informed by the villagers that three members of a family were trapped in the heavy muck that entered their house because of heavy rains. Soon, a search operation was launched. Two bodies were recovered around 9 am Monday. The search is for the other body. The deceased are yet to be identified, ” said Joshi.

Sunday night’s incident occurred a day after four houses were collapsed due to heavy rains in the same area. But, no loss of life was reported in the previous day’s incident.

The Himalayan state is bracing for incessant rains.

The Dehradun centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather forecast has issued a warning of heavy rains in some isolated places in Pithoragarh, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts on Monday.

