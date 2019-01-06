‘Indecisive Congress was half-hearted on Aadhaar’: Arun Jaitley in new blog post

Referring to Aadhaar as a game changer, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley took a sideswipe at the Congress in his latest blogpost on Facebook saying that the UPA, because of its contradictions and indecision, remained half-hearted about Aadhaar.

“Instead of taking credit for it, Congress lawyers challenged it in Court and appeared as the anti-technology, anti-Aadhaar faces,” he wrote, while saying that it was made possible by a decisive prime minister, referring to PM Narendra Modi.

In the same post, he also critiqued the Aadhaar legislation as was passed during the UPA regime, which he described as a “divided house”.

“The UPA legislation was inadequate... It did not contain adequate safeguards on privacy,” he wrote before mentioning that it was the NDA government which re-examined the issue and the changed the legislation completely.

“The pith and substance of the new law was that Government spends a large part of the public resources in subsidising the poor. This subsidy became an indefinite amount which is given to an unidentified section of the people. There are many claimants who don’t exist. Several others are not entitled to it. There are several cases of duplication and thus the unique identity based on biometrics would eliminate these aberrations and relief would travel only to the intended. This was the thrust of the new law,” he wrote.

Listing out the benefits of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Bill, 2016, Jaitley wrote, “In the last 28 months over 122 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued. 99% of the adult population of India above the age of 18 stands covered.”

“The government has saved an estimated Rs 90,000 crore in the last few years by the use of Aadhaar,” he wrote.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:09 IST