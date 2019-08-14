Independence Day: A look back at PM Modi’s speeches from ramparts of Red Fort

india

Aug 14, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day speech on Thursday, equalling former BJP PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s record.

Modi has used the annual event to announce his government’s showpiece programmes like ‘Swachh Bharat’, ‘Ayushman Bharat’ and India’s first manned space mission, and also to present a report card on its performance to highlight how the country has grown on his watch.

On August 5, the centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and also downgraded and reorganed the state into two union territories: J&K and Ladakh. In his address to the nation last week, he had assured people of the Valley development and peace, as he sought to assuage concerns following government’s decision to scrap Article 370.

There is also a view that Modi may seek to address concerns over the economic slowdown.

Here is a look back at the PM’s previous speeches:

Aug 15, 2014: PM Narendra Modi spoke of cleanliness and the need to build toilets, declared the launching of ‘Clean India’ campaign on October 2.

Dress: Cream kurta-pyjama topped with a red Jodhpuri bandhej safa.

Duration of speech: 66 mins.

Aug 15, 2015: Modi said India must be Number 1 in startups, coining the slogan ‘Start-up India’ and ‘Stand up India.’

Dress: Cream ensemble with Nehru jacket and a multi-coloured turban

Duration of speech: 86 mins.

Aug 15, 2016: Modi attacked Pakistan for glorifying terror, raked up PoK, Balochistan.

Dress: White kurta-pyjama and a turban in shades of pink, red and yellow.

Duration of speech: 95 mins

Aug 15, 2017: Modi asked Kashmiris to join mainstream, famously said, “Na gaali se na goli se, Kashmir ki samasya suljhegi gale lagane se.”

Dress: Half-sleeved beige bandhgala kurta, white pyjamas and a red and yellow turban.

Duration of speech: 56 mins.

Aug 15, 2018: Modi announced Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

Dress: White, full-sleeved kurta with pyjamas and saffron and red turban.

Duration of speech: 81 mins.

Aug 14, 2019