‘INDIA alliance placed very well': Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland. Top quotes

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the INDIA bloc is taking on BJP “very well” and expressed confidence that the alliance of the ‘like-minded parties’ will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland.(X/INC)

Gandhi made the remarks at a press conference in Nagaland's Chiephobozou as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’. The Congress leader kickstarted his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur on January 14, which reached Nagaland on Monday evening.

Here's what more Rahul Gandhi said in Nagaland:



"The status of the INDIA alliance is very good. We are in conversation with our partners. The issue of seat-sharing is being taken up. Those discussions are ongoing." I think they are going quite well…They are not complex discussions and they are relatively easy discussions to have. So, I am quite confident that they will be resolved."

“I see the INDIA alliance placed very well in taking on the BJP in 2024. The Yatra is an ideological Yatra, it is designed to place certain issues on the table - frankly to place on the table huge amount of injustice that is taking place in this country...”

“I wanted this to be a yatra on foot. But that would have been very long and there was not much time. So, this is a hybrid yatra...”

“This is Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Its goal is social justice, economic justice and political justice, about raising issues. We started from Manipur, there was a thought behind it as grave injustice has been done to Manipur.”

"For the first time, violence went on for months in an Indian state and the PM & people of BJP didn't even visit it. We then went to Nagaland. PM had committed to the people of Nagaland too. That commitment too was not met..."



“It's an RSS-BJP function and I think that is why the Congress President said that he would not go to the function. We are open to all religions, all practices. Even the authorities of the Hindu religion, the biggest authorities of the Hindu religion have made their view public about what they think about the 22nd January function that it is a political function.”

The Congress has said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is not an electoral one but is being taken out as the BJP-led Union government did not give it a chance to raise people's issues in Parliament. It said that the march is “aimed at re-establishing the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.”

The Yatra will travel through 100 Lok Sabha segments in 15 states before it culminates in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Besides Manipur, the yatra will cover four northeastern states -- Nagaland (257 kms in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 kms in one day), Meghalaya (five kms in one day) and Assam (833 kms in eight days).