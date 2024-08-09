INDIA bloc likely to bring notice to remove Jadgeep Dhankhar as Vice President: Report

The Congress-led INDIA bloc, which has repeatedly accused Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar of being ‘partisan’ against the opposition, is considering submitting a notice to remove him as the Vice President of India, PTI reported on Friday. New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The second-highest constitutional post in the country, next only to the President, the Vice President also chairs the Rajya Sabha, the Parliament's Upper House.

The report, meanwhile, also stated that the timing of the notice is still to be discussed, and while the resolution is unlikely to succeed in the removal of Dhankhar as Vice President, it would act as a ‘statement’ to highlight his ‘blatantly and consistently’ partisan approach as Rajya Sabha chair.

From the opposition, 87 members have signed on the proposal to initiate action against Dhankhar, it added.

Also, as per the report, the message regarding the Opposition planning to bring the motion, was conveyed ‘informally’ to Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Leader of the House, two days ago.

According to Article 67(b) of the Constitution, no such resolution can be moved unless ‘at least a 14-day notice has been given of the intention to move the resolution.’

“The Vice President may be removed from his office by a resolution of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) passed by a majority of all the then members of the Council and agreed to by the House of the People,” Article 67(b) states.

In any case, the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 22 and was to end on August 12, concluded on Friday as both Houses were adjourned sine die.