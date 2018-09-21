Govt cancels foreign ministers’ meet in New York, says real face of Pak PM Imran Khan revealed 

India has called off a meeting between foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in New York, just a day after the first high-level engagement in nearly three years was announced.

A foreign ministry spokesperson cited the abduction and killing of three unarmed policemen in south Kashmir on Friday, saying, “The true face of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been revealed to the world in his first few months in office.”

New Delhi had agreed to Pakistan’s proposal for a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in New York next week in response to “the spirit reflected in the letters from the new Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan”, foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday evening.

But it is obvious, Kumar said, that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning, there was an evil agenda.

He said it was good that the Pakistan PM’s “real face” had been revealed in the first few months in office.

“Any conversation with Pakistan in such an environment would be meaningless ... In view of the changed situation, there will be no meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan in New York.

“Consequently, there would be no meeting between the foreign ministers any longer,” the government said.

